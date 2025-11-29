Three Things to Watch for in Nets vs. Bucks

Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, hoping to pick up just their fourth win of the season.

Brooklyn has played better of late, though that hasn't necessarily translated to the win column just yet. And with a growing injury report, their hopes of beating an Eastern Conference foe in Milwaukee could be slim.

The Nets and Bucks tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight. Here are three things to watch for in tonight’s game:

Both Teams are on Back-to-Backs

With NBA Cup games spanning the Friday-night schedule, both Brooklyn and Milwaukee will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back tonight.

That’s certain to mean legs won’t be quite as fresh, and the pace of play and intensity could wane here and there. That could play into Brooklyn’s offensive-minded hands, though it could spell disaster for their already porous defense, too.

Regardless, the Nets will need to bring the energy to find their fourth win of the season.

Bucks Looking to Avoid Eighth-Straight Loss

The Bucks are amid one of the longest losing streaks in the NBA, losing seven in a row, capped by a 118-109 loss to the Knicks on Friday night in NBA Cup play.

While they didn’t have superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for most of that stretch, it’s still been a demoralizing stint of basketball for Milwaukee. They’ve played a tough stretch, being downed by the Lakers, Cavaliers, Pistons, Heat and more, unable to stop opposing offense for long stretches.

After several tough games in a row, the Bucks will now play back-to-back games against the Nets and Wizards, who have a combined five wins on the year.

Suffice it to say, Milwaukee will be hungry to snap their streak tonight.

Egor Demin to Build on Career Outing

Despite a 12-point loss to Philadelphia, Brooklyn saw one positive in the impressive play of No. 8 pick Egor Demin.

The jumbo guard saw the best performance of his fresh career, going for 23 points on 8-for-18 shooting, adding nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal. He didn’t shoot particularly efficiently, going 5-for-14 from beyond the arc, but managed a productive outing that kept the Nets in the game late.

Even more, Brooklyn needed it with its top two scorers in Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas out.

Demin has slowly been making progress toward better production in recent weeks, and he’ll look to continue that against the Bucks.