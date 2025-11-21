What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Boston Celtics Friday night, hoping to snag just their third win on the season.

The Nets and Celtics faced off days ago, with Boston earning a 14-point lead in Barclays Center. Brooklyn kept it close for some time — even taking a 10-point lead — but ultimately couldn't hang on long enough against a scrappy C's squad.

So far, Brooklyn stands at just 2-12 on the season, though the organization would like to see development across the 2025-26 regular season. Here are three things to watch for in Nets vs. Celtics tonight:

Can the Nets Score More Efficiently?

In the two team’s meeting days ago, the Nets shot a respectable 37% from beyond the arc, but just 40% overall, pointing to needed improvement everywhere else.

Brooklyn doesn’t have prolific inside scorers, but they’ll need to be better around the rim given Boston’s primary paint protecter was Neemias Queta, who finished with three blocks.

The Nets boosting their 36 paint points could be the key to winning the second time around.

Limiting the C’s Stars

The Celtics’ starting five was largely fueled by its top-tier players, which Brooklyn will need to limit in round two.

Jaylen Brown scored 29 points on near-50% shooting, though the Nets would do well to again turn him over eight times. Payton Pritchard added 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Derrick White added another 15.

While the trio didn't score too efficiently, Brooklyn won't be able to get away with that much production from the Celtics' stars again. They'll need to fly around in head coach Jordi Fernandez' defensive system, both forcing the ball away from Brown, Pritchard and White, as well as making life as tough as possible on them.

Can Michael Porter Jr. Continue his Recent Success?

The Nets’ new star forward in Michael Porter Jr. scored less than 20 points in four of his first six games with the team, but has since found his groove, averaging 27.0 points per game in his last seven.

Boston had few answers for him in Tuesday’s game, as he went for 25 points on 50% shooting, hitting half of his threes and adding six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

In order for Brooklyn to have a chance Friday, he’ll need to again bring it offensively.

The Nets and Celtics will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from TD Garden in Boston, MA.