What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Jazz

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Utah Jazz for the second time this season, this time on the road. The Nets fell to the Jazz 123-110 on Dec. 4.

The Nets are in an absolute freefall, much to the tanker's delight, dropping 15 of their last 17 games. The Jazz are in an similar situation, dropping 14 of their last 17 games.

To put it simply, both teams are in a tanking battle, and a large portion of either fanbase doesn't want to see their team win this game.

Both fanbases have their eyes set on landing one of Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, and Kingston Flemings, and rightfully so.

However, both teams still need to focus on developing the players they still have, which should be a common theme in this matchup.

The Nets were without Egor Demin in their 107-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday but could be getting him back in this one.

Demin's production has been unspectacular in recent games, as he's averaging 9.8 points on 38.7% shooting in his last four games. He can give you something as long as his 3-point shot is falling, but he's still seemingly hesitant to attack the rim, which would open up more 2-point looks and assist opportunities.

Michael Porter Jr. could be out for this one, as the Nets tend to rest their leading scorer on at least one half of a back-to-back set due to his history of back issues.

With Porter potentially out of the lineup, that'll open up opportunities for the Nets' young guns to work on their games and get plenty of shots up.

Nolan Traore is someone who can benefit with having more touches, especially with his ability to attack the paint.

Danny Wolf is also somebody who could use a good performance for his morale, as he hasn't shot the 3-pointer as well in recent games.

Drake Powell could get an extended look and have more on-ball sets run for him, as he thrives when he's given the freedom create his own looks near the rim or behind the 3-point line.

A lot of eyes will be on Ace Bailey, who many Nets fans wanted to land in Brooklyn given the hype he generated coming out of Rutgers.

Bailey is averaging 19.2 points on 51.9% shooting in his last five games, showcasing his potential as a lethal scorer.