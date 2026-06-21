Should the Nets Pursue Trae Young in Free Agency?

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to take a big step forward next season.

After years of tanking, the pressure is on for the organization to start winning games. The Nets don't own their 2027 first-round pick, giving them plenty of incentive to make massive improvements to the roster this offseason. While their sixth overall pick on Tuesday night will help, that can't be the biggest addition the front office makes.

The Nets have been linked to some big names, like Austin Reaves, in free agency. But could the franchise decide to go in a different direction in free agency? The most recent Trae Young news opens the door for Brooklyn to make one of the biggest splashes of the offseason.

Young was traded to the Washington Wizards in January after spending seven and a half years with the Atlanta Hawks. A four-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA guard, Young is best known for his fearless shot-taking and passing ability. In 498 career games, he's averaging 25.1 points and 9.8 assists per game.

In a bit of a surprising move, Young opted out of his player option for next season and will test the free agent market. While many expect him to return to Washington on a new deal, his opting out gives teams like the Nets a chance to make their pitch. Brooklyn should, at the very least, consider making a play at Young in the coming weeks.

There are definitely warts to his game. Young is a below-average defender who can get picked on constantly. He's had a penchant for turning the ball over more than you would like, averaging just over four turnovers per game in his career. But what he gives up on the defensive side of the ball, he more than makes up for on offense.

Young could be an offensive hub in Brooklyn, knocking down big shots and opening up looks for his teammates. The Nets would have to get a few more shooters in the building to help, but a Young-led offense could be very enticing. Making a move for him would probably mean Michael Porter Jr. is shipped out, so there shouldn't be any ego clashes to worry about.

The Nets have the money to do it, especially if Porter is traded. The only downside is that he would cut into playing time for some of the young guards on the roster, including a potential guard they would take with the sixth pick. However, Brooklyn no longer has the luxury of waiting for developmental pieces to gradually get better over time.

This organization needs to show that these last few years of losing haven't been in vain. They've been building toward something special. Adding Young could help expedite the process and give Nets fans something to cheer about again.

Brooklyn isn't suddenly an NBA Championship contender with Young on the roster. But in a weak Eastern Conference, they could, and should, be part of the play-in conversation. That needs to be the goal for the Nets next season. And Young could help them achieve just that.