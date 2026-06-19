One Factor Looms Large for the Nets Amid Austin Reaves Free Agency Rumors

Entering free agency, there's a legitimate reason to believe that the Brooklyn Nets will make a major splash (or more) to get out of the rebuilding phase.

The organization, now forced to get competitive amid new changes to the NBA Draft Lottery, will have a boatload of cash to spend, potentially on a big name. With so much cap space, now is the time for the Nets to add an established star to their core, along with a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The biggest name linked to Brooklyn has been Austin Reaves, who could decline his 2026-27 player option for a longer, richer deal. The Nets are a legitimate bidder, reportedly planning to offer a four-year $178.5 million contract with an AAV of about $44.6 million.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who will have a plethora of free agents outside of Reaves, including LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, could have their hands tied with so many teams circling for the opportunity to sign the 28-year-old.

The Nets could immediately make Reaves the face of their franchise after averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game this past season. He hasn't made an All-Star appearance, but only due to his being the second or third option with the Lakers, who are building around Luka Doncic.

While Brooklyn's money could certainly talk, and the big market that is New York is enticing, there's one factor that may disrupt the entire situation. ESPN's Dave McMenamin gave insight into Reaves' possible stance:

"Still, sources familiar with Reaves' thinking told ESPN throughout the season that Reaves' contract decision will not come down solely to a dollar figure," McMenamin wrote. "There will be various factors, including Reaves' repeated stance that he would like to play his entire career with the Lakers."

Outside of the money the Nets can offer, their inability to be a legitimate postseason team over the last three seasons is a turn-off to any high-profile free agent. They haven't won a playoff series since 2021, and even though this could be the offseason they turn it around, it will be difficult to convince stars like Reaves that things can immediately change.

With the sixth pick in the NBA Draft, Brooklyn can go deeper into win-now mode and entertain trade offers, or select a prospect to develop into a franchise player. There is so much flexibility within the organization, but in order to get to the next level, the Nets will have to use those assets sooner rather than later.