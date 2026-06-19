Every 2026 Draft Pick the Nets Own and how They Could be used

The 2026 NBA Draft is just a few days away, and rumors are heating up regarding which high-level prospects are going where.

So far, the Nets have kept things close to the vest, though they're sure to make a splash of some sort on draft night. Given they were a 20-win team last season, they have plenty of needs.

Here are all the picks Brooklyn owns heading into the '26 draft:

No. 6

Far-and-away the best asset in the Nets’ entire arsenal right now, Brooklyn hasn’t taken a top-six pick in over a decade, and is now set to do so in a reportedly loaded draft class.

While there’s a locked in top-four of AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and Caleb Wilson, Brooklyn is still sure to see talent at No. 6. Even more, the team can seemingly go any direction, able to take a guard, wing or big and leave with a contributor.

Following the top-four, there's a run of talented guards that Brooklyn could add, including Mikel Brown Jr., Keaton Wagler, Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries and Darius Acuff Jr. Additionally, a center such as Aday Mara could be an option, offering a 7-foot-3 shot-blocker that could anchor the interior. High-upside swings such as Nate Ament and Karim Lopez are sure to be on the table as well.

Additionally, the Nets could look to trade this pick. While it will be hard to move up, Brooklyn could move back a few spots, grabbing the player they want and picking up more value in the process, be it players or even more picks at the 2026 NBA Draft.

No. 33

The Nets have options here at No. 33, with both win-now and developmental projects littering this area.

Given the position the Nets are in, they could go either way, either grabbing bonafide role players that offer immediately translatable skills, or players that could develop in the next few years and come out on the other side highly-impactful.

Players like Jack Kayil, Sergio de Larrea, Baba Miller and Izaiah Nelson fit the latter, while those like Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Bruce Thornton, Ryan Conwell and Alex Karaban fit the former.

No. 43

By this point, the ’26 class will have been thinned fairly significantly by players returning on multi-million deals to college basketball.

With that being the case, yet another upside swing may not be advisable for the Nets, instead taking a player that could offer some immediately pluggable skills.

Players that fit that bill could be a shot-blocker like Ugonna Onyenso, a sharpshooter like Tyler Nickel, a defensive-minded guard like Tamin Lipsey, or an all-around scorer such as Trevon Brazile.