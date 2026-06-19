The Best Players to Have Played for both Nets and Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks have coexisted as cross river rivals for decades.

Both teams have had several talented players rock their uniform during that time. Few have had the honor of suiting up for both teams, including one who helped the Knicks recently win a title.

Who are they? Let's take a look.

1. Jason Kidd

Jan 19, 2005; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New Jersey Nets guard Jason Kidd (5) with the ball up the court against the Milwaukee Bucks at Continental Airlines Arena. Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | Lou Capozzola-Imagn Images

Jason Kidd led the New Jersey Nets to the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003, transforming a franchise that was perpetually deemed a laughingstock.

Kidd's otherworldly playmaking skills, including beautifully executed alley-oop lobs to Vince Carter, Kenyon Martin and Richard Jefferson made for some beautiful highlights that would've broken the internet in today's day and age.

Kidd joined the Knicks during the 2012-13 season, his last in the league. His veteran presence and IQ made the game easier for all of his teammates, especially Carmelo Anthony.

2. Bernard King

Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA player and Naismith Hall of Fame member Bernard King at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Bernard King spent his first two seasons with the Nets, quickly showing exactly what he was capable of from a scoring standpoint while finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting.

King's best years came with the Knicks, though, as he was regularly featured in MVP conversations and averaged as many as 32.9 points per game in one season.

3. Stephon Marbury

Mar 14, 1999; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; New Jersey Nets guard Stephon Marbury (33) in action against Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning (33) at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Stephon Marbury developed into a rising superstar with the Nets with his ankle-breaking crossover and acrobatics near the rim.

However, team success never really came during the Coney Island native's time in the Meadowlands due to his ball dominant style and injuries to his supporting cast.

Marbury put up solid numbers during his time with the Knicks, but his time in Manhattan was marred by controversy.

4. Michael Ray Richardson

Michael Ray Richardson was an elite two way guard for both teams throughout his career, proving to be a pivotal part of several Nets teams that made the playoffs in the 1980s.

Richardson earned MVP votes during the 1984-85 season as a member of the Nets, averaging 20.1 points on 46.9% shooting, 8.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and three steals per game while playing all 82 games that season.

5. Buck Williams

Buck Williams earned MVP votes in his first two seasons in the league, spending his first eight seasons with the Nets.

He helped guide the Nets to the playoffs in five straight seasons, as his success in New Jersey led his number to being retired.

Williams closed out his career with a couple of productive seasons with the Knicks.