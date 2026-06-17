How the Brooklyn Nets Could Still Win the Mikal Bridges to Knicks Trade

Two years ago, a pair of crosstown rivals executed a rare trade.

The Brooklyn Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for five first-round picks and an unprotected pick swap in 2028.

Many Nets fans were ecstatic to replenish their draft capital for a guy many viewed as a role player, save for his blistering hot stretch in his first 27 games in Brooklyn.

However, the Knicks accomplished the ultimate goal with Bridges playing a vital part in their championship success, which by default means they have won the trade.

But that's not to say the Nets can't still make out in this transaction.

No knock on Bridges, but he didn't prove to be good enough to handle being the No. 1 option of a team. He also seemed to signal a desire to play for the other New York team, often seen hanging out with his former Villanova buddies after games and on podcasts and publicly voicing his displeasure with Knicks fans invading the Barclays Center.

Although the Nets have a long way to go before they can start talking about a championship, the assets they acquired from the Knicks could at least help them get towards that goal.

The Nets already drafted Nolan Traoré and Ben Saraf with two of the picks they got in the deal.

Traoré has shown flashes of becoming at least a rotational two-way guard in the future, but the jury is still out on Saraf.

Brooklyn still owns New York's first round picks in 2027, 2029 and 2031.

The 2027 pick is likely going to be a late first-rounder, but the Nets' scouting department could always find a gem at that spot.

In 2029 and 2031, however, the Knicks could look like a completely different team.

New York's core of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Bridges will all be approaching their mid-30s, and with the second apron rules fully intact, that team may not be able to stick together, especially if Brunson wants to cash in on his new deal.

That could open the door for the Nets to draft a franchise-changing superstar or flip those picks for a superstar ready to call Brooklyn their next home.

Could that move happen this offseason? Who knows, but at the very least, the Nets could end up with their own version of Brunson in this upcoming draft.