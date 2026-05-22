The Mutual Benefits of a Michael Porter Jr. Trade From the Brooklyn Nets

From an individual perspective, it's safe to say that year one of the Michael Porter Jr. experiment was a success for the Brooklyn Nets. They got great value out of former NBA champion, acquiring him from the Denver Nuggets for Cam Johnson and a 2032 first-round pick.

At the time, Porter's value was relatively low, while Johnson was coming off a career year. Fast forward to now, and the Nuggets are probably not making that same deal. MPJ was fantastic as the leading scorer in Brooklyn, averaging 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, three assists and 1.1 steals per game on 46-36-86 shooting splits.

Porter's numbers were so impressive through the first half of the season that he was a legitimate contender for an All-Star selection, despite the Nets finishing 20-62. But naturally, with that amount of buzz on a rebuilding team comes trade rumors.

Back in January, The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote that one league source told him Porter was "a lock to move by the deadline." However, he remained a Net past Feb. 6, sitting out Brooklyn's final 17 games due to a hamstring injury. Even still, 52 games with those numbers warrants interest this offseason.

But the debate among fans is whether Porter should be in it for the long haul. Despite not being aligned with Brooklyn's timeline, the 27-year-old has been open about wanting to stay with the organization. It's just a matter of what the Nets prefer to do this summer.

It's worth noting that Brooklyn fell to No. 6 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. It will be much harder to land the generational talent fans had hoped for, but by trading Porter, he and the organization would mutually benefit down the road.

Nets Land More Assets

Whether it be to move in the 2026 NBA Draft, land future picks/players or salary dump for a star, the Nets can go in a variety of directions by moving Porter. They don't control their 2027 first-round pick, as the Houston Rockets have swap rights.

This incentivizes Brooklyn to get competitive this summer, but is it absurd to say that the Nets can remain a rebuilding team next year by trading Porter for more draft capital? His value is at an all-time high, and we've seen this front office bring in a haul of picks for Mikal Bridges.

Porter Departs for Greener Pastures

The 6-foot-10 wing would likely benefit more from a departure than Brooklyn itself, depending on where he would end up. There are a few realistic suitors, most of which are in playoff or title contention and need a supplementary scorer.

The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have been linked to Porter since before the trade deadline, and he could thrive with either team. He already proved he can be a prominent scoring option on a championship team, winning a title with the Nuggets in 2023.

With an even more refined offensive game, Brooklyn and Porter should agree to part ways in what would be a major offseason trade.