Three Competitors With the Nets for Austin Reaves in 2026 NBA Free Agency

The Brooklyn Nets have already been linked to big-name players ahead of a pivotal offseason. They could target a plethora of stars to get competitive and become a postseason contender in 2027.

The NBA's free agency classes have been dwindling over the last few years because of how organizations and players handle contracts in the modern era. If a star won't sign an extension, teams will simply trade them for value rather than keeping them around for that final season for an eventual departure over the summer.

But this offseason still has a few high-profile players hitting the unrestricted market, one of them being Los Angeles Lakers wing Austin Reaves. The 27-year-old is coming off another impressive year, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Injuries hampered his playoff run, but he is still a highly coveted name. Reaves is projected to opt out of his $14 million salary for the 2026-27 season.

The Nets were recently linked as a potential bidder for the undrafted star, given their immense cap space. Brooklyn has the assets to sign Reaves and build on talent, able to make a major trade with its lucrative stash of draft picks and youth.

However, the Nets will have some competition, as they aren't the only team with a light checkbook. Other organizations are projected to spend plenty of money to target stars like Reaves. Who could Brooklyn go up against?

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are the most obvious suitor, able to bring back Reaves on a large contract. But that could come at the cost of the rest of their free agent class. LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard highlight some key rotation pieces set to hit the open market.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps gave a contract projection between $200 and $239 million across five years. Los Angeles might not be able to pay Reaves $40 to $48 million per season, but the Nets don't have to move many pieces, if at all, to shell out that kind of money.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have been rebuilding for the last four seasons, slowly developing young players and inching toward the Play-In Tournament. 2026 saw them go 22-60, but they were more competitive than expected through the first two months of the season.

Utah could attempt to emerge from the basement of the league after landing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. On top of what could be AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson, the rotation features Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Keyonte George, Ace Bailey and Walker Kessler (free agency pending).

The Jazz are expected to compete for Reaves amid known interest, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. They and the Nets are in similar positions, able to pay the star while bringing in more or already boasting impressive pieces.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are a dangerous team to watch this offseason. The last few months have molded into a perfect storm to land at least one big name, between a plethora of trades, a new front office and expiring contracts. Chicago only has about $93 million on its books for next season, with five players hitting unrestricted free agency.

Reaves could end up with the big-market franchise on a contract too good to pass up. On top of that, the Bulls would still have room to target better players, and that's all with eight first-round picks between 2026 and 2032.

Chicago is a suitor to most free agents, perhaps more than the Nets. Brooklyn and Chicago are both lottery teams, but could have their sights set on marquee talent sooner than later.