Two Second-Round Prospects for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2026 NBA Draft

All of the attention will be on the Brooklyn Nets' 2026 lottery pick. With the sixth overall selection in the NBA Draft, this kickstarts one of the most important offseasons in franchise history.

There's a lot of debate on who the Nets will take at No. 6. The consensus prospects in that range include Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler and Kingston Flemings, but recent rumors and reports have linked Brooklyn to Nate Ament and Aday Mara.

However, many forget the Nets have two second-round picks (No. 33 and No. 43). The depth of this class dwindled as many prospects returned to college, but there are still plenty of high-upside players in the backend of the draft. Here are three prospects Brooklyn could take in round two:

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

Ejiofor could remain in New York City after a stellar final season at St. John's. As a 6-foot-9 big man, there are concerns as to whether or not he can space the floor, posting 54-31-72 shooting splits this year. However, 16.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game is nothing to scoff at.

Ejiofor could be a two-way force for the Nets at the power forward position, playing next to floor spacers in Egor Demin, Michael Porter Jr. and Nolan Traore. He can score inside the arc, rebound at a solid level and guard multiple positions on the other end. The 22-year-old has experience playing under the bright lights in a major market.

Sergio de Larrea, Valencia

Sergio de Larrea is an interesting prospect, because he could have snuck into the top 30 last year. His EuroLeague numbers were disappointing this season, but he was a solid contributor in Liga ACB play, averaging 9.7 points, three rebounds and 3.7 assists in just 18.3 minutes per game.

Remember, these European teams don't give young guys time just because they may be NBA Draft prospects.

In the NBA, de Larrea could develop into a multi-dimensional forward to develop under Porter. The 20-year-old shot 40.5% from three this season, and it's hard to ignore a 6-foot-6 prospect with a near-6-foot-10 wingspan.

Whichever direction Brooklyn takes, the young talent in this draft has the chance to help change the direction of the franchise. There's more riding on that lottery pick, but the Nets can never have too much youth, at least during the rebuilding stage. Ejiofor and de Larrea are prospects that should get more attention.