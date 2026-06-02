What to Make of the Nets Being Linked to Nate Ament in the 2026 NBA Draft

In mid-May, Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports reported that the Brooklyn Nets had interest in both Nate Ament and Aday Mara with the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. It surprised many fans, as most analysts and mock drafts had them sliding outside of the top 10 at the time.

Fast forward to early June, and both have picked up momentum to go as high as the top eight. Mara's hype as a 7-foot-3 defensive anchor has linked him to teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

Ament, on the other hand, could go to Brooklyn at No. 6 based on a recent report from Connor Long of Nets Daily. The former Tennessee Volunteer averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

"One league source described Ament as a 'polarizing player,' though also someone who could be an ideal fit alongside Egor Demin due to the duo’s combination of size and shooting ability," Long said via X.

So what should we make of this new report?

At the start of the college basketball season, Ament was projected as high as fourth in most NBA mock drafts. However, his lone college basketball season was hindered due to inefficient shooting splits and a lack of defensive awareness despite being 6-foot-10 with a seven-foot wingspan.

Prospects frequently within Brooklyn's range include Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler and Mikel Brown Jr. The Nets have met with some of these guard prospects, and could very well flip the switch and target them on June 23. However, their reported interest would run counter to the public grain, as the 19-year-old hasn't been projected that high since around November.

The Nets are no strangers to surprising the public on draft night. Last year, Demin was a shock at No. 8, and they proceeded to select two more 'point guards' in Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf. Ament would slide in at forward, although his skinny frame makes him more of a three next to Michael Porter Jr. at the four.

Many criticized 2025's draft decisions from the front office, but the rookies actually showed some promise this past season. Could GM Sean Marks surprise us for the second year in a row? Absolutely, but there's a long way to go before the team is actually on the clock.

With the new NBA Draft Lottery rules and Brooklyn not controlling its 2027 first-round pick, the organization is forced to move out of the rebuild and get competitive this offseason.

The franchise has already been linked to marquee names due to its lucrative draft stash and cap space, but it starts with this year's draft. Whether it be Ament or another prospect, that player will join a young core with plenty of promise.