NBA's Draft Lottery Reform is Forcing the Brooklyn Nets to Escape the Rebuild

”I think in the summer there’s going to be a lot of those discussions… There’s a variety of decisions we have to make with a variety of our players on the team. But in terms of a long-term build, short-term build, I think we’ve positioned ourselves over the last year or two to maintain flexibility and have optionality, which I’m really looking forward to.”

That's what Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks told the media during exit interviews, and at the time, it was what fans wanted to hear. The organization had set itself up to rebuild organically, with a plethora of draft picks and young talent, not to mention a boatload of money to spend in free agency.

All of this came amid rumblings that the Nets were gearing up to emerge as competitors in 2027. This past season, they were clearly tanking with a rotation full of low-cost veterans, young talent and a star in Michael Porter Jr.

Fast forward to now, and that optimism has been significantly damaged over the last month and a half. Brooklyn once had the flexibility of multiple directions with plenty of insurance, but at this point, the organization's hands are tied.

It started with the Nets dropping to the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery. They were tied for the top odds to land No. 1, but will instead have to settle for a higher-risk prospect barring any draft movement.

On top of that, the NBA's new draft lottery reform is built to favor the teams that actually compete. Brooklyn's roster is arguably the weakest in the league right now, but losing games is no longer incentivized.

The bottom three teams have just a 5.4% chance at No. 1, while the Play-In Tournament and playoff competitors are in much better shape entering the lottery. The Nets, in this case, will have to drastically improve this offseason to avoid that bottom-three spot.

Is it such a good thing that Brooklyn is now forced to win? Perhaps. The Nets' season was over before it even began, as was the case for many organizations. The new lottery rules will make the NBA a more watchable product.

But the changes still came at a bad time for Brooklyn. The team will have to improve in an Eastern Conference that is showing no signs of blowing up.

Of the 15 organizations, the only ones that are realistically moving further into the rebuild are the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, although Chicago has more projected cap space than the Nets.

Brooklyn is facing perhaps its most challenging offseason yet, having to improve in what will become a race to the middle instead of the bottom. The question is how they'll do it, whether it be spending money, moving draft capital or both.