What is Making the Nets an Undesirable Trade Destination?

The Athletic released its yearly NBA player poll results on Monday, and a certain category may not bode well for the Brooklyn Nets. One of the polls was on the one team that players don't want to be traded to.

Brooklyn was tied for the fifth-most votes among undesirable trade destinations. Of the 120 players in the poll, six chose the Nets as their least-preferred team to play for.

The Memphis Grizzlies led the way, receiving 35.8% of the vote, followed by the Washington Wizards at 11.7%, the Sacramento Kings at 10.8%, the New Orleans Pelicans at 6.7%, and the Utah Jazz tied for fifth at 5%. Most of these teams are at the top because of poor records, but is there more to it than that?

Brooklyn is tied for the fifth-longest playoff drought in the league currently, not making it to the postseason since 2023. It's coming off a 20-62 season, and a return to May basketball may not be in the near future.

The poll was specific to the least favorable trade destinations –– not free agents or drafted players. The Nets were the youngest team in the NBA this past season, and players who got traded there during the season didn't fare well. Players like Ochai Agbaji and Hunter Tyson either found it hard to carve out a role or were waived immediately.

There also may be a bad taste in the mouths of big-name players on the trade market after the failed big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what Brooklyn's direction is, which fends off many players who want to compete and have a defined role.

The front office drafted a record five players in the first round of the 2025 cycle and is set to have three more rookies join the roster in the 2026 NBA Draft, pending any trades. Young players have been favored in the rotation compared to veterans, which is likely the demographic that made up the bulk of the survey.

On paper, the Nets should be a prime destination for players looking to lead a team, but the lack of trust in the front office and their current direction, heavily incorporating youth, may be scaring away big-name players.

The July moratorium period is where most offseason trades take place –– other than during the draft –– and it will be a big test to see how valued players around the league view a move to Brooklyn.