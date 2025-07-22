What Brandon Ingram’s Status Says About Cam Thomas’ Next Deal
Rich Paul, the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group, appeared on SiriusXM last week. One of his quotes regarding a client’s contract indicates why Cam Thomas remains unsigned.
Thomas is currently a restricted free agent. The Brooklyn Nets made sure of that when they extended their one-year, $5.99 million qualifying offer to the 23-year-old. Thomas appears to be prioritizing a return to Brooklyn, but the team holds all the cards.
Paul, whose KLUTCH agency represents Noah Clowney and Keon Johnson, is in charge of handling Brandon Ingram’s business. Ingram was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 6. He signed a three-year contract extension worth $120 million six days later and, subsequently, was shut down for the season in April due to an injured left ankle.
Ingram, like Thomas, would’ve entered free agency. Paul deliberately made the decision to not let that happen.
“That's because I felt like had he got to the open market, there was not much opportunity there,” the Klutch Sports CEO said. “He's making $40 million a year for the next three years — that probably wouldn't have been there for him if we get to, quote-unquote, free agency.”
In 25 games during the 2024-25 season, Thomas averaged 24 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. That came on on 43.8/34.9/88.1 shooting splits. Brooklyn selected Thomas with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after a sole season at LSU.
Thomas is an electric scorer. At his best, he is nearly unguardable. Few players can put the ball through the hoop like him. He’s also gradually developed as a passer, although playmaking for others isn’t a strength of his. More significant questions arrive on defense.
Teams across the league might hold some level of interest in Thomas, but they have no flexibility to incorporate him. The Nets have the most cap space in the NBA; in many ways, they control the current market or, at the very least, will likely be mentioned as a team to be included in most transactions.
Hence, the Nets are happy to wait. Paul’s ‘quote-unquote’ part about free agency points to the fact that, ultimately, Brooklyn still controls Thomas’ future. He’s a restricted free agent and, even though his patience seems to be running short, he has no choice but to let things play out.
“The consenus? [sic] F--- you and the consensus,” Thomas’ X account posted on July 18, responding to comments recently made on The Zach Lowe Show. “This is most likely the same consensus teams who can’t guard me and send double teams from jump ball . Why are we double teaming a guy who's “not that good” make it make sense please.”