Frustrated Nikola Jokić Got Very Physical With Utah’s Smaller Defenders

Jamal Murray scored 45 points to carry the scoring load on Monday night as the Nuggets beat the short-handed Jazz, 128-125. While Murray was enjoying a delightfully efficient evening, teammate Nikola Jokić was in a tiny jail as Utah threw various smaller defenders at him and spent most of the game under his nose and skin.

With Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love, Jusuf Nurkić and Walker Kessler all watching the game in street clothes for various reasons, Jazz coach Will Hardy had guys like 6'4" Keyonte George, 6'3" Elijah Harkless and 6'5" John Konchar trying to guard the three-time MVP. With the size disadvantage, the referees allowed the Jazz to get extra physical, which in turn made Jokić flail and exaggerate contact as he tried to convince them to blow the whistle.

And boy did Jokić take things up a notch. By the time the game was over people were putting together supercuts of all the times Jokić either sent himself or an opponent flying. Or in a couple cases, when he just kind of fell on somebody.

Jazz announcers WENT OFF on Jokic flor flopping:



"This is the Jokic antics right here. He's complaining to the refs, for what? Don't complain, just play. I don't know WHY the officials fall for that..."



"And guess WHO ends up on the floor again... Jokic. There's a sniper in the…

Jokić ended up shooting 11 free throws, which is above his average of 7.9 per game, but not out of the ordinary. Still, as you can hear in the video, the home announcers were understandably done with Jokić's antics by the end of the game.

The best of course was this play where Jokić just kind of jumped on the back of Keyonte George, who he outweighs by about 100 pounds.

I need a replay ruling, @OfficialNBARefs. This looks like a hell of a box out. Any foul here? pic.twitter.com/TIuyyFkf2Q — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 3, 2026

Whatever you see in these plays may actually reveal your true self. If you're a Nuggets fan you see annoying little guys getting away with fouls on every single play. You see the most skilled big man in basketball history sticking up for himself, begging for a call. And if you're not you see a foul-baiter playing unethical basketball and maybe Lu Dort wasn't wrong?

Jokić's performance against the Jazz was the stuff narratives are made of. He's flopping, exaggerating, complaining and taking guys down. While most of it is amusing, some of it was actually a little dangerous. Take this play where he and Kyle Filipowski crashed into the stanchion with their arms locked.

I have been watching this Jazz-Nuggets game tonight and I’m really starting to question what the hell is wrong with Nikola Jokic??



He’s not even playing basketball at this point… it’s absolutely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/1cbpsEDHOs — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) March 3, 2026

How can you not blame that on Jokić? Well, a second angle shows Ace Bailey did kind of push him from behind. That's 500 pounds of tangled up dudes wrestling for position. It doesn't take that much to throw them off balance.

After the game Hardy was asked about having smaller players guard Jokić and he said he'd seen other teams do it before adding, "If you know a good coverage for Jokić, please email me."

Of course, the Jazz didn't really want to win that game anyway. They're fighting for lottery balls right now, shutting down their best players and sending guards to defend the best center in the league. It just so happens it almost worked because Jokić seemed to get caught up in trying to get the calls he clearly thought he deserved.

Luckily for everyone involved ,Jamal Murray was there last night.

