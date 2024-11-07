Nikola Jokić Had NBA Fans Cracking Up With His Full-Speed Entrance Into Nuggets Game
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić often gives off the impression that he is not having very much fun playing basketball when he meets with the media.
However, if you ask any of his teammates, Jokić is one of the most fun teammates they have ever been around.
Fact of the matter is that Jokić enjoys time spent with his teammates and plenty of antics when he's not in competition, and that extends to pregame warmups, where the Nuggets star has adopted a new ritual this season: he races Christian Braun onto the court for layup lines.
A video emerged courtside of Jokić's pregame sprint out of the tunnel before Wednesday night's 142-122 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, which handed the visitors their first loss of the season.
For Nuggets fans, this pregame ritual is nothing new. Here's a clip from earlier this season of
Jokić racing out of the tunnel for warmups.
NBA fans loved it: