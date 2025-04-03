Nikola Jokic, Most of Nuggets' Starting Five to Sit One Day After Brutal 2OT Loss to Wolves
Nikola Jokic exploded in the Denver Nuggets' Tuesday night double overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, finishing with a 61-point triple-double. The Nuggets ended up losing by one point, 140-139, despite Jokic's efforts.
It was obviously a tiring game for Jokic and the rest of Denver's starting five. So, it may not be too surprising that four of the five starters are missing Wednesday night's game vs. the San Antonio Spurs. The back-to-back contests have been hard on many NBA players this season, but especially in this case, when the Nuggets played in two overtimes just the night before.
The Nuggets listed eight players on their injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup, including Jokic for left ankle impingement; Christian Braun for a left foot strain; Aaron Gordon for illness and right calf injury management; and Peyton Watson for right knee inflammation. The only starter from Tuesday's loss available on Wednesday is guard Jalen Pickett, who played just 32 minutes vs. the Timberwolves compared to the 45+ minutes the rest of the starters logged.
Jokic missed four games at the end of March for lingering pain in his left ankle.
In their absence, Russell Westbrook (who played 38 minutes, scoring 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists, on Tuesday), Hunter Tyson, Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan will start alongside Pickett vs. the Spurs.
The Nuggets will be looking to hold onto the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.