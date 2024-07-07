Nuggets Sign Forward Dario Saric to Two-Year Deal, per Report
The Denver Nuggets and free agent forward Dario Saric have agreed to a two-year, $10.6 million deal with a player option for the second year of the contract, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Saric, who averaged 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists with the Golden State Warriors last season, will come over to the Nuggets to bolster the second unit amid the loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, which will likely move Christian Braun to the starting lineup.
While Caldwell-Pope is a wing, Saric will be able to replace the bench scoring that the franchise is primed to lose by moving Braun into the starting five to replace Caldwell-Pope, who signed with the Orlando Magic.
Saric is known as a high IQ basketball player, who brings plenty of experience to Denver. Over the course of his seven year career, the 30-year-old has averaged 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds on 44.5% shooting from the floor and 36.2% shooting from three.