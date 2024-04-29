Inside The Nuggets

Jamal Murray’s Official Injury Status for Game 5 vs. Lakers

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is dealing with an injury

After playing each game of this opening round series vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is being listed as questionable for Game 5 with a left calf strain. Murray has dealt with a lot of lower body injuries this season, which limited him to just 59 games in the regular season.

The Nuggets blew an opportunity to sweep the Lakers for the second-straight season, snapping their 11-game winning streak over LA with their Game 4 loss, but will look to finish the job on Monday night in Denver. The status of Murray is not only big for this game, but Denver's next series which would come against the Minnesota Timberwolves if they are able to finish off the Lakers.

Denver has gotten up and down production from their supporting cast around Nikola Jokic in this series, but still find themselves one win away from advancing. Murray has struggled with his shot at times, but hit the shot of the series in Game 2 to defeat the Lakers at the buzzer.

Not wanting this series to go back to Los Angeles, the Nuggets want to take care of business at home on Monday night. A dominant Timberwolves team awaits Denver in the second round, which will be a very exciting matchup if the Nuggets send the Lakers home again.

Denver will need Murray healthy in order to repeat as champions, and while they may be able to finish off the Lakers without him, they certainly want their point guard healthy as soon as possible.

