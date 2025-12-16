Nuggets' Jamal Murray Shrugs Off Growing All-Star Buzz

The Denver Nuggets might be on the verge of having a second All-Star selection next to three-time Nikola Jokic this season for the first time ever in Jamal Murray, if he's able to keep up his current level of play.

Murray has opened the new season off on a high note on the offensive end by stepping up as one of the best and most consistent guards in the league on that side of the ball through nearly two months.

In 23 games, he's averaging 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists a night while shooting an impressive 50.1% from the field, 44.7% from three, and 89.6% from the free-throw line, being the perfect offensive counterpart to the dominance that Jokic provides on a nightly basis.

But, while that first-time All-Star buzz surrounding Murray's name is steadily growing, it's clear that he's not focused on his chances of heading to the All-Star Game just yet.

During NBC's postgame show after the Nuggets' 136-133 overtime win vs. the Houston Rockets, Murray was asked about what message he would give to All-Star voters with the window for voting officially opening this week, where he kept his feelings pretty simple.

"Nothing man. I'm just gonna keep playing my game and let everybody else vote."

Jamal Murray Remains Quiet on All-Star Case

Rather than pleading his case, Murray is letting his play do the talking, and that's certainly what transpired in the Nuggets' latest home win over the Rockets to overcome their latest four-game home skid.

It was in their overtime win that Murray had another standout day. He paired up with Jokic's 39 points to put up 35 points on 9-17 shooting from the field and 14-15 from the free-throw line, along with three rebounds and five assists in the process.

Now a decade into his time in the league, it's been a long road for Murray without ever finding his way to those All-Star honors. But this time around, if the Nuggets continue to reside atop the Western Conference as a top two or three-seed, while Murray keeps the hot hand offensively, it's going to be tough for coaches to not vote him in for reserves for this year's batch of selections.

If he does find his way to that All-Star nod, it'll be the Nuggets' first selection outside of Jokic since Carmelo Anthony in the 2011 season; clearly that new name in the mix is long overdue, and might have a real chance of coming to fruition come February.

