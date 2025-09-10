10-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Nikola Jokic's Leadership After Serbia Upset
Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic has cemented himself as the best player in the NBA, winning three MVP awards and finishing in the top two in MVP voting in each of the last five years. However, on the international stage, Jokic continues to fall short.
At the 2024 Olympics, Jokic led Serbia to a bronze medal, which marked their first top-three finish in history. Of course, that was an accomplishment in itself, but their blown lead against Team USA in the semi-finals will certainly be remembered. Then, at the 2025 EuroBasket, despite being the heavy favorites going into the tournament, Jokic and Serbia were knocked out in the first round.
In their first-round loss against Finland, Jokic did what he could with 33 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals on 9-13 shooting from the field. However, with co-star Bogdan Bogdanovic sidelined with an injury, many are questioning whether Jokic is capable of leading Serbia without the LA Clippers guard there with him.
Darko Milicic voices his opinion
Darko Milicic, a former second-overall NBA draft pick who also represented Serbia at multiple international tournaments, called out Jokic for leading their home country to a loss in an interview with Telegraf.
"I respect and appreciate a lot and hats off to everything Nikola Jokic does,” Milicic said (translated by Heavy). “But in general, I said that we can’t do without Bogdan Bogdanovic, and we can do without Jokic. That’s how it turned out now. We won silver at the World Championship. Of course, [basketball] is a team sport, and everyone did it together with Bogdan Bogdanovic."
Bogdanovic is an incredible player and always elevates his game when representing Serbia, and it was clear that his injury absence would have an impact on their chances to win the tournament. However, many would have expected Jokic to take them far on his own, but Milicic believes Bogdanovic carries Serbia more than the three-time NBA MVP does.
"Unfortunately, Bogdan is the one who carries a lot, not only in basketball, but also in leadership," MIlicic continued. "Obviously, he had great experience in our league, the EuroLeague, but also in the NBA.”
Milicic is questioning Jokic's leadership, but he then goes on to indirectly call out his defensive efforts as well.
“Defense played a big factor in this EuroBasket,” Milicic said. “We didn’t play it as expected, which was due to injuries that required a lack of rotation, but also some other things. We have several players in the NBA league, all credit to them for what they do there, but they play a ‘you-to-me, me-to-you’ basketball, which is more and more present."
Jokic is commonly bashed for his defense, especially while playing in the NBA, but Milicic is one of the few that has been willing to call him out while representing Serbia. Of course, it is impossible to pin Serbia's upset loss on the Nuggets superstar, but the weight certainly falls on his shoulders as the best player in the world.