Nikola Jokic Is on the Verge of NBA History This Season

The Denver Nuggets got one of the biggest draft steals of all time when they selected Nikola Jokic 41st overall, as nobody would have expected him to become one of the greatest centers in NBA history.

Not only is Jokic a three-time MVP and one-time NBA champion, but he is arguably the greatest statistical player the league has ever seen. If Jokic's numbers stay consistent for the final ten games of the season, he will become the first player in league history to average a 28+ point triple-double in multiple seasons, per Stathead.

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jokic is closing in on history

Of course, Jokic making NBA history is nothing new, especially when it comes to stuffing the stat sheet. This season, the 31-year-old big man is averaging 28.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 57.3% from the field, 38.5% from three-point range, and 83.1% from the free-throw line.

This comes after a historic 2024-25 campaign from Jokic, as he put up very similar numbers, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game with 57.6/41.7/80.0 shooting splits. Even with such an incredible season, though, Jokic did not win MVP. This season is trending to have a similar result, with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander likely running away with his second straight.

Even though Jokic's production has taken a hit since he returned from a month-long absence due to a knee injury, he is putting together a historic season, and it is only flying under the radar because the expectations for him have become so extreme.

Nikola Jokić through Q3:



🃏 22 PTS

🃏 13 REB

🃏 13 AST



It's his 192nd career triple-double (2nd in NBA history), and 85th through 3 quarters, which is the most in the PxP era (1997-98)! pic.twitter.com/V6xz5yEdMq — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2026

Jokic has recorded a triple-double in 28 of his 56 games (50%) this season. He has also already become the first player in league history to reach 25 or more triple-doubles in four consecutive seasons.

While Russell Westbrook has been the triple-double king for years, surpassing Oscar Robertson, Jokic will likely hold that title much sooner than fans would have expected. Those three are the only players in league history to average a triple-double in a single season, with Westbrook doing it on four occasions.

While this is just Jokic's second time averaging a triple-double, he has come just one assist per game shy of doing so twice more. Of course, triple-doubles and historic numbers mean nothing if they do not translate to wins, which has been a big gripe with Westbrook's legacy, but Jokic is not "stat-padding."

On top of these historic accolades, Jokic has a 229-119 (.658) record since the start of the 2021-22 season, his first MVP campaign. This includes carrying the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship in 2023. Jokic is one of the few superstars in league history to have numbers of this caliber, while also contributing to winning basketball.

Seeing Jokic reach these numbers is absurd, especially knowing 40 players were selected ahead of him in the 2014 NBA Draft. Eight All-Star appearances, three NBA MVPs, seven All-NBA teams, and one Finals MVP later, Jokic continues to find ways to etch his name in the history books.