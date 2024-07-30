2x NBA Champion Makes Controversial Statement on Lakers Championship
No matter what year it is, the bubble NBA championship of 2020 remains to be one of the most controversial championships ever. While many claim that playing in the bubble was like playing in an empty gym, those a part of the championship would disagree - including Nuggets and Lakers champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
During an interview on The Draymond Green Show, the former Nuggets champion opened up on just how difficult it was to win in the NBA bubble. In Caldwell-Pope's eyes, the 2020 championship was one of the hardest to win.
“They just hating, man. It’s one of the hardest championships to win," Caldwell-Pope said. "You’re playing a season then the season’s shut down. You don’t know if you’re even going to come back and play basketball. We saw how, in the regular season, we was playing and then we was like, ‘What the f**k.' Season is over with, like damn."
While the bubble may have been easier to perform in compared to an average NBA game filled with fans and a traveling schedule, there was also the mental aspect of not being able to return home. It was the reason why the Lakers won, and the Clippers gave up against the Denver Nuggets.
"Once we knew the season was starting back up in the bubble, we was hype," Caldwell-Pope said. "We was ready to go get our championship like we wanted. Then the season stopped again in the bubble. These things like had people’s minds messed up like ‘I’m ready to go home. Forget basketball.’ I’m so grateful and I appreciate all my teammates at the time, their mindset was on that championship. They were ready to go. They came here for a reason and we wanted it.”
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arguably has the most unique perspective when it comes to the NBA bubble because he was on both the 2020 Lakers championship team and the 2023 Denver Nuggets championship team. He's been with the team that won it all, and the team that overcame a 3-1 comeback against the LA Clippers. Regardless of what anyone says though, the 2020 NBA championship will remain the most controversial.