Nuggets Take Chance on Big Riser in 2026 NBA Mock Draft

The Denver Nuggets have been very quiet in the NBA Draft over the past few years, but with this year's class expected to be historic, they will likely hold on tight to their first-round pick. With a 41-27 record, the Nuggets would be picking 22nd overall if the season ended today, but who would they take a chance on?

For a team that is already set to pay five players each more than $21 million next season, they could certainly use a cheap four-year contract on a high-impact prospect. In ESPN's latest NBA mock draft, the Nuggets get exactly that. Jeremy Woo predicts the Nuggets to select Baylor Bears wing Cameron Carr in the first round.

Why the Nuggets could select Cameron Carr

Feb 4, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) shoots a free throw against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In many other drafts, Carr would likely be considered a lottery pick. However, with how deep this year's class is, he could fall into Denver's lap in the 20s. The 21-year-old had an incredible season at Baylor as a redshirt sophomore, averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. Despite an overall underwhelming season by the Bears, Carr was a glaring bright spot.

The biggest strength in Carr's game is undoubtedly his three-point shooting, as he knocked down shots from deep at a 39.4% clip this season on 5.9 attempts per game. Carr has a beautiful shooting stroke, but his game does not stop there.

Not only can Carr jump out of the gym, but at 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, he has one of the most intriguing physical profiles of any wing in this year's draft. Carr has shown flashes of being able to drive and finish over taller defenders, and with his mid-range game improving, he could be a three-level scorer at the next level with that impressive frame.

There is a strong chance Carr's stock rises out of Denver's range by draft night, but if he is on the board, it will be hard to pass him up.

One of the biggest knocks on Carr's game has been his defense, but he has the tools to be effective on that end of the floor. His wingspan and athletic ability alone make him an average defender at worst, and if he is able to put up some weight in the NBA, he could be a high-level threat on that end.

"While still an inconsistent offensive creator, he's an explosive leaper with deep 3-point range and plus length (7-foot-1 wingspan) who could succeed in a scaled-down NBA role," Woo wrote. "He needs to become a better defender to broaden his impact beyond scoring, but he's the type of athletic wing shooter NBA teams like to roll the dice on and develop."

While the Nuggets have their core group locked under contract for years to come, many of their depth pieces have uncertain futures past this season. Picking up a guy like Carr, who has plenty of room to grow but can likely contribute immediately, would be a worthy gamble.

The last time the Nuggets picked in the first round of the draft, they successfully selected Christian Braun with pick 21 in 2022. They could find themselves in a similar situation this year, and selecting Carr could make the most of the opportunity.