Aaron Gordon Makes Feelings Known On Nikola Jokic's Greatness
The Denver Nuggets enter the 2025-26 NBA season as top contenders to represent the Western Conference in the Finals. After making additions such as Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown, the Nuggets now have a well-rounded roster to match up with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, what will truly separate the Nuggets in the big games come playoff time will be Nikola Jokic, who's arguably the greatest player in the NBA today. While OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP this past season, Jokic's triple-double-averaging season was just as impressive, if not more. Not only do fans recognize his greatness, but so do teammates.
Appearing on ESPN for an interview, Nuggets NBA Champion Aaron Gordon revealed just what it's like to play alongside Jokic, and how he views him among the greats of the game.
“He's amazing... To get to play around one of the best players, if not the best player of all-time…The gravity that Joker has, he's shooting a one-legged fadeaway runner, and everyone in the gym thinks it's going in... We have a great understanding with each other on and off the basketball floor.”
Aaron Gordon And Nikola Jokic's Connection
Before joining the Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon was just known as an athletic wing who lost the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times, most notably against Zach LaVine in 2016. However, after it was clear his time was up with the Orlando Magic, he was dealt to Denver, where he was finally able to be used in a role that best suited him.
A solid defender and much-improved offensive player, he pairs well next to Jokic since he doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective. Gordon is coming off a career-best season, having shot 43.6%, and that type of efficiency next to Jokic's elite playmaking will only make Gordon a more productive player.
As Gordon mentioned, the two don't just have a great understanding of each other on the court, but also off the court. If the Nuggets want to win another ring, especially with their core trio of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic, having synergy on and off the court is vital for that.
Despite rumors revealing teams having interest in Jokic come 2027 free agency, it seems likely the superstar center will stay in Denver alongside Gordon, who is under contract through the 2027-28 season (and a player option for 2028-29).