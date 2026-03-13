Aaron Gordon, Wembanyama Injury News Hits Before Nuggets vs Spurs

It looks like Victor Wembanyama won't be on the floor after all against the Denver Nuggets.

According to a recent injury update from the San Antonio Spurs before tip-off against the Nuggets, Wembanyama has been downgraded from questionable to out with a sore right ankle.

Victor Wembanyama will be out tonight against the Denver Nuggets with right ankle soreness, per source. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 13, 2026

It marks Wembanyama's first absence since January 3rd, and his second missed game of the season against the Nuggets. A huge loss for the Spurs in a critical game against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Along with the Spurs' injury update for Wembanyama, the Nuggets have also ruled out Aaron Gordon with hamstring injury management.

Gordon is still in the first few games of returning from his hamstring injury that sidelined him for over a month, and now has a back-to-back on his hands as the Nuggets face the Spurs on Thursday.

Rather than taking on the quick turnaround, Denver will keep their two-way star out of the mix against San Antonio, and get him ready for their next game this weekend against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Jamal Murray, whose status was previously in the air before tip-off with his lingering ankle injury, he's officially elevated to active and good to go against the Spurs.

Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Spurs:



AVAILABLE:

Jamal Murray (Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Injury Management)

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/FKcV0kUmby — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 13, 2026

Getting Murray in the mix is a major lift for the Nuggets' rotation, and ensures their star guard will be able to pair next to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic against the second seed in the conference.

The Nuggets are coming fresh off a dominant victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, a game in which they won 93-129, bouncing back in a big way from their previous two losses that sunk them to the sixth-seeded team in the West.

They're now back up to fifth in the West after the results of their contest against San Antonio, which now gets just a little bit easier without Wembanyama manning the middle.

In the 51 games that Wembanyama has played for the Spurs this season, he's averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 3.0 blocks while shooting 50.6% from the field.

While his presence against one of the league's best in Jokic would make for a must-see matchup, fans will now be forced to wait yet another game for that contest to go down between the Alien and the Joker to take place.

The last time the Nuggets were up against the Spurs this season, a game that was also without Wembanyama on the floor due to a calf injury, Denver came up short 136-139, thanks to a dominant performance from Devin Vassell and his 35-point explosion.

This time, the Nuggets will be searching for better results that can help them inch a bit higher in the Western Conference standings, but they'll have to do it without their versatile forward, Aaron Gordon, in the fold, as he'll be on the sidelines in an effort to ensure he's at 100% before the postseason rolls around.

Tip-off between the Spurs and Nuggets lands at 7 p.m. MT in AT&T Center, where Denver will have a golden opportunity to extend their winning ways to a second-straight victory.