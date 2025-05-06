Aaron Gordon's Poster Dunk in Nuggets-Thunder Game 1 Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets got past the LA Clippers in Game 7 on Saturday, but moving on to face the powerhouse Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round is not much of a prize. The Thunder won 68 games in the regular season and are coming off a series sweep over the Memphis Grizzlies, and now head into Game 1 against Denver on eight days of rest.
The Thunder stormed out to a ten-point halftime lead over the Nuggets, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, but Denver is doing all they can to stay in it.
Nikola Jokic has led Denver with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while his supporting cast has been timid. However, Nuggets standout forward Aaron Gordon threw down one of the best dunks of the NBA season.
Toward the end of the second quarter, Gordon posterized Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, adding to his insane dunk highlight reel. The monster slam has gone viral on social media amid a competitive Game 1.
Via NBA: "AARON GORDON THROWDOWN THROUGH CONTACT 😱 "
Via Bleacher Report: "AARON GORDON PUT CHET HOLMGREN ON A POSTER 😱😳"
Via NBA on TNT: "AARON GORDON THREW IT IN OVER CHET 😳"
Via House of Highlights: "AARON GORDON OVER CHET 😮🔥"
The Nuggets are certainly looking to make a statement in Game 1 on the road, but it is hard for any team to keep up with Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. Denver desperately needs a big series from Gordon, and he set the tone with an insane slam on Monday night.