Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Receives New Expected Return Date for Knee Injury

The Denver Nuggets are just 3-4 since Nikola Jokic suffered a hyperextension in his right knee, compared to their 22-9 record when he plays. There is no question that the Nuggets desperately want Jokic on the floor, but rushing him back from injury will not help anyone. However, they could be disappointed that he might not see the floor again until February.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on The Stein Line that early February seems to be the target date for Jokic's return, as well as standout forward Cam Johnson.

"Early February increasingly looks like it could be the soonest that Nikola Jokić and Cam Johnson, both felled by recent knee injuries, can realistically return to the Nuggets' lineup," Stein reported.

Jan 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts from the bench in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nuggets have a clear window for Jokic's return

While Stein reports that Jokic is likely looking at early February to return, ESPN's Shams Charania previously reported that we're "looking at the end of [January] as a window" for his return.

Whether Jokic returns in late January or early February, the Nuggets have a clear idea of when they will get the three-time MVP center back on the court. Still, though, if Jokic does not return until February, that marks at least 12 more games that he will miss, pushing his total to 19 absences. If Jokic misses even 17 games this season, he will no longer be eligible for MVP and All-NBA.

This season, Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game, shooting 60.5% from the field and 43.5% from three-point range. After losing the MVP race to OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last season, it would be hard for the league to deny him again with these historic numbers.

NIKOLA JOKIĆ WITH VIDEO GAME STATS ON CHRISTMAS DAY 🤯



🃏 56 PTS

🃏 16 REB

🃏 15 AST

🃏 2 BLK

🃏 4 3PM



THE FIRST 55/15/15 GAME IN NBA HISTORY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/8LPXlFWO6V — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2025

Nuggets head coach David Adelman recently said that Jokic is "anxious to get back," and Denver is likely feeling the same way. Sure, things have not completely collapsed without him, but playing an entire month with him on the sideline is a huge concern. As long as Jamal Murray and company can stay healthy and on the floor, then the Nuggets should be able to stay afloat without Jokic for the rest of January.

Cam Johnson's return

Of course, all eyes are on Jokic's expected return, but the Nuggets are also eager to get Johnson back on the floor.

Johnson has missed nine consecutive games with a right knee bone bruise, and the Nuggets will be ready to get him back in the lineup alongside Jokic in early February. When available, Johnson has averaged 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from three-point range. Not only is Johnson an above-average defender, but his three-point shooting gives the Nuggets some valuable floor spacing.

Cam Johnson’s getting some light work in pregame. pic.twitter.com/fGRoPp6PJU — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) January 10, 2026

If the Nuggets can get both Jokic and Johnson back on the court around the same time, it would completely change the trajectory of this team. Still, though, being down two starters for the entire month of January is far from ideal for the Nuggets, yet they just have to keep finding ways to win without them for the time being.

The Nuggets face the Thunder on February 1st, and while it would not be ideal to throw Jokic and Johnson in the lineup after over a month, against a team of that caliber, it is worth monitoring that game as a potential return date.

