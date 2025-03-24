Alperen Sengun Joins Nikola Jokic on Historic NBA List in Rockets-Nuggets
Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Houston Rockets hosted the Denver Nuggets on Sunday for a huge top-three Western Conference matchup.
Playing without three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets got the best of the Rockets in Houston, winning 116-111 behind a 39-point explosion from Jamal Murray.
In a losing effort, the Rockets were led by star duo Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. Green led the team with 30 points, while Sengun stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Sengun has been on a tear this season, rightfully earning his first All-Star appearance. With his incredible performance on Sunday night, Sengun joined Jokic on a very exclusive NBA list.
Sengun joined Jokic as the only players in NBA history to have multiple triple-doubles with zero turnovers in a single season.
Sengun's other zero-turnover triple-double came in a win over the Chicago Bulls in November, where he recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Sengun is now averaging 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season, leading the Rockets to second place in the West and a 46-26 record.
The 22-year-old center is just scratching the surface of his potential, and while it would take a lot for him to reach the level of Jokic, he has the skill set to shine for years to come. The Jokic-less Nuggets did a great job of snapping Houston's winning streak, but Sengun certainly did all he could to try to prevent it.