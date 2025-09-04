Alperen Sengun's International Teammate Disagrees With Nikola Jokic Nickname
While many fans await the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, the FIBA Eurobasket tournament, featuring numerous NBA All-Stars, is currently underway. A matchup set between Serbia and Turkey turned out to be a duel for the ages.
Nikola Jokic, superstar center for the Denver Nuggets, represented his home country of Serbia, while Alperen Sengun, rising All-Star for the Houston Rockets, led the way for Turkey.
The Duel of The Veteran and The Rising Star
Sengun helped guide the young Rockets to the second seed in the Western Conference. They eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors in seven games, but they know they have a bright future ahead, especially with the recent acquisition of Kevin Durant, one of the greatest all-time players.
Nonetheless, this summer, it appears Sengun has a chip on his shoulder, and Jokic just became his newest victim. Turkey pulled out a 95-90 win against the Serbian team, while putting up a big stat line.
Both players put up insane numbers for an international game, where team-based play is typically featured much more. It's not often you see two players drop a near triple-double, something they both can do in the NBA.
With Sengun making his mark, the nickname "Baby Jokic" was back on the chopping block. The nickname stemmed from his comparison to a younger Jokic. At the center position, Sengun has great footwork and a high IQ, making smart passes and giving his teammates good looks.
What Sengun's Teammate Had To Say About His Nickname
After the game, "Baby Jokic" which had been trending, was put to bed.
Shane Larkin, Sengun's teammate on Turkey said, "I don't think he would want that nickname." He also noted that they definitely share similarities, but are still different players. "Alperen has big aspirations. (He) is a very confident kid... has a very high level of basketball skill and a very high level of talent. The sky is the limit for him. I don’t think he’s anywhere near his ceiling."
With Sengun only being 23 years old, not having entered his NBA prime yet, he definitely has room for growth. And if he is already going against a former MVP and top 5 player in the NBA currently, this is a good sign. But as far as nicknames are concerned, it looks like "Baby Jokic" might not need to be on the list much longer.
While Sengun got the best of him here, the two will face off early in the 2025-26 season, when Denver travels to Houston on November 21st.