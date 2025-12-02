After the first full month of NBA action has come and gone, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has officially come away with one of the first two Player of the Month awards.

According to a league announcement, Jokic was named October/November's Western Conference Player of the Month, while Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham came home with those honors for the Eastern Conference.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in October/November. pic.twitter.com/3vPczBBYGu — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 2, 2025

For Jokic, it's his eighth Player of the Month selection since entering the league over a decade ago, with his last coming in February of the 2024-25 season, to which he now finds his way to another just nine months later.

Within Jokic's 19 games played during the month-and-a-half stretch, he averaged an absurd statline of 28.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 10.9 assists, while leading the Nuggets to a 14-5 stretch throughout.

According to NBA PR, Jokic claimed the title over several contenders who gained consideration, including Deni Avdija (POR), Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves (LAL), Anthony Edwards (MIN), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), James Harden (LAC) and Alperen Sengun (HOU).

However, in the end, it would be the Nuggets' own showing out enough to be crowned the best in the West, who's been off to an unparalled start throughout NBA history that's already begun conversations of the fourth MVP of his career being in play at the end of the year.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

Jokic, along with Jamal Murray, have been the key constants in the mix for Denver finding their early season success. With the injuries suffered to Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, it's left the Nuggets' starting lineup a bit more shorthanded than usual.

But, thanks to the floor-raising ability that Jokic brings to the table on a nightly basis offensively, combining his career-best average in points and league-leading numbers in both rebounds and assists per night, it's hard to argue against crowning him, along with Cunningham and the Pistons, for that early-season success.

Perhaps this marks the start of what will end up being yet another MVP campaign for Jokic, but with over 60 games to go in the season, there's a ton of time for that landscape to shift in one way or another.

