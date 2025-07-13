Inside The Nuggets

Anthony Edwards' Exchange With Nuggets Fan Goes Viral

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had a viral exchange with a Denver Nuggets fan

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The NBA Summer League is a common time for veterans to come to Las Vegas to support their developing teammates, and on Saturday, none other than Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards showed up.

On Saturday, the Timberwolves faced off against the Denver Nuggets at the Summer League in Las Vegas, picking up a 94-83 win with their three-time All-Star guard in attendance. However, Edwards was not there just for his Timberwolves teammates. A young Nuggets fan asked Edwards for an autograph, and the star guard did not decline.

Via Minnesota Timberwolves: "@nuggets y’all seeing this?"

Of course, a video of the Timberwolves star signing a hat for a Nuggets fan has gone viral, but Edwards' reaction has gotten even more attention. When another fan yelled out to Edwards to tell him that the kid was a Nuggets fan, his response was priceless.

"It’s all good. I be busting their a**," Edwards said.

While many Nuggets fans would hope Edwards was just being confident, he is not wrong. This past season, in four matchups, Edwards averaged 31.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game with 50.5/40.8/75.0 shooting splits, leading the Timberwolves to a 4-0 season series sweep over the Nuggets.

Edwards' big performances against the Nuggets started in the 2024 playoffs, when he led the Timberwolves over Denver in the Western Conference Semifinals, taking down the defending champs in seven games. Still, even though his response was a shot at the Nuggets, it was a great gesture to give the young fan an autograph.

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

