Anthony Edwards' Exchange With Nuggets Fan Goes Viral
The NBA Summer League is a common time for veterans to come to Las Vegas to support their developing teammates, and on Saturday, none other than Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards showed up.
On Saturday, the Timberwolves faced off against the Denver Nuggets at the Summer League in Las Vegas, picking up a 94-83 win with their three-time All-Star guard in attendance. However, Edwards was not there just for his Timberwolves teammates. A young Nuggets fan asked Edwards for an autograph, and the star guard did not decline.
Via Minnesota Timberwolves: "@nuggets y’all seeing this?"
Of course, a video of the Timberwolves star signing a hat for a Nuggets fan has gone viral, but Edwards' reaction has gotten even more attention. When another fan yelled out to Edwards to tell him that the kid was a Nuggets fan, his response was priceless.
"It’s all good. I be busting their a**," Edwards said.
While many Nuggets fans would hope Edwards was just being confident, he is not wrong. This past season, in four matchups, Edwards averaged 31.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game with 50.5/40.8/75.0 shooting splits, leading the Timberwolves to a 4-0 season series sweep over the Nuggets.
Edwards' big performances against the Nuggets started in the 2024 playoffs, when he led the Timberwolves over Denver in the Western Conference Semifinals, taking down the defending champs in seven games. Still, even though his response was a shot at the Nuggets, it was a great gesture to give the young fan an autograph.