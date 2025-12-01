Nuggets' Cam Johnson Named New Host of Fan-Favorite Podcast

Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson is going all-in on the sports media world.

After JJ Redick took the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching job, he left his podcast behind. Now, The Old Man And The Three have found their new full-time host, officially announcing that Cam Johnson will take over the podcast to release weekly episodes every Tuesday.

"We’re incredibly hype to officially pass the mic and announce Cam Johnson as the new host of The Old Man and the Three!" the account posted on X. "Yup, OM3 is BACK and will have a new episode every TUESDAY, starting TOMORROW featuring Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon."

Cam Johnson taking on podcast duties

Johnson was a regular on Redick's podcast for a long time, as the former media personality and current Lakers coach would always rave about how incredible a guest he was. Now, Johnson is fully leaning into that space.

Johnson's first episode as host will release on Tuesday, and his first guest will be none other than Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon.

Johnson, 29, is 18 games deep into his debut season with the Nuggets, and he has steadily improved after a rocky start. After shooting just 21.1% from three-point range in his first 11 games, Johnson has turned things around.

In his last seven appearances, Johnson has averaged 17.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while efficiently shooting 58.3% from the field and 60.5% from beyond the arc. Sure, the Nuggets might prefer if Johnson's focus is on basketball rather than a podcast, especially after seeing how poorly some other NBA players' podcasts have turned out, but this seems to be a better situation.

The Old Man And The Three has been one of the NBA's most beloved podcasts, especially when it was hosted by Redick, and many fans are excited that Johnson is taking over hosting duties after being such a well-received guest for years.

One podcast episode a week certainly should not impact Johnson's on-court success, but it will give fans more of an opportunity to hear from the Nuggets' forward in a space outside of team press conferences.

