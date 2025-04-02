Anthony Edwards' Nikola Jokic Statement After Nuggets-Wolves Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves might have had the game of the year on Tuesday night.
In a double-overtime thriller, the Timberwolves took down the Nuggets 140-139, but the individual performances from each team's superstar were unmatched. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, taking over in the fourth quarter and both overtime periods, but that was not the best performance of the night.
In a losing effort, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic dropped 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 18-29 shooting from the field, 6-11 from three-point range, and 19-24 from the free-throw line.
After the historic game, Anthony Edwards had strong praise for Jokic, sharing a statement that has garnered over three million views on social media.
"That might have been the best game of my life that I've been a part of," Edwards said. "Nikola Jokic, bruh. My God. He might be the best basketball player I've ever seen close-up, besides myself to myself. He's incredible, bruh."
Edwards had 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods, as he completely took over the game to lead the Timberwolves to a massive win. The superstar guard has cemented himself as one of the league's elite talents, and was still in awe after watching Jokic record the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history.
Jokic is nearly averaging a 30-point triple-double this season with 57/41/80 shooting splits, and this will likely go down as the best statistical non-MVP season in league history.