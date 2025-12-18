Cam Johnson Gets Candid on Playing With Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Playing on the offensive side of the ball next to a talent like Nikola Jokic can be a wildly different experience for those on the floor compared to what another NBA team has to offer.

For new Denver Nuggets wing Cameron Johnson, he's been tasked with taking on those responsibilities to play next to the beast that is Jokic for the first time ever this season, following his summer trade from the Brooklyn Nets, to now getting his feet wet in a fresh situation through the first 25 games of the regular season.

And while that transition hasn't been seamless, gradually, Johnson's begun to get more and more comfortable within the Nuggets system––and that's a process that becomes even easier next to someone that has the type of skill set and gravity that Jokic holds on any given night.

"I've been on the other side, where we've had 10 different types of coverages to guard him, and sometimes you're looking to double him more," Johnson said of Jokic in a recent interview on Sirius XM NBA Radio. "Sometimes you're just saying guard straight up. Seeing it in these 25 or so games where teams just don't really have an answer for it, is impressive. That's the bottom line."

“He’s one of the best to ever do it.”@Nuggets guard Cam Johnson tells @WorldWideWob and @ADaniels33 what’s amazed him about playing with Nikola Jokić



— SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 17, 2025

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets' Offense Breaks Opposing Defenses

Offensively, the Nuggets have surged to the top of the NBA. Jokic is playing at an MVP-caliber once again, as he's done for the past half-decade. And as Johnson notes, it makes for a formula on the scoring end that other teams don't really have an answer for.

"Even yesterday, down the stretch, overtime game versus Houston– there's just times where you spread the court and it's like, even the guy that's guarding me, he's just... stuck," Johnson continued.

"If you leave, he'll punish you. If you leave him one on one, he'll play with you. And so. you just see defenses kind of freeze. He's one of the best in the league and he's one of the best to ever do it."

Nov 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

When put next to the situation that Johnson was placed in last season with the rebuilding Nets, his placement on the NBA's best offense in Denver has made for a world of difference, allowing not only his game to be freed up even more, but helping the Nuggets' attack connect even better than what was seen last year.

Those results might become even better once the Nuggets are able to rise back to 100% and get their starting lineup back to full health. But in the meantime, it's been Jokic, Johnson, and Jamal Murray holding down the fort with the rest of Denver's depth, still residing in the top two slots of the Western Conference.

