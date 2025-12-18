Nuggets Coach Shares Take on Jamal Murray’s All-Star Chances

In the first 25 games of the Denver Nuggets' season, Jamal Murray has found his way squarely into All-Star conversations to join Nikola Jokic in Los Angeles come Feburary, making for his first-ever selection since joining the league in 2016.

Compared to the general consensus that Murray tends to start seasons slow before turning it up towards the latter half, this year has been a different story––he's averaging 24.9 points a night on 50-44-89 splits, paired with 4.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists en route to the Nuggets' strong standing in the Western Conference.

For Nuggets assistant coach Jared Dudley, it's a recipe for Murray that, if the Nuggets keep winning, will undoubtedly crown him with that All-Star selection once the time comes.

"I think the big thing for him and for us is, if the team is good, we can get two or three guys in," said Dudley, via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post. “I think that where we’re at, how we’re playing. Everyone knows he’s taken a whole other level up. His leadership. Defensively, he’s super-aggressive. And I hope he gets it. I think that as a team, if we win, he’ll be there.”

Jamal Murray Making Strong All-Star Case

Murray, while one of the more talented guards in the league through the past several seasons, has yet to find his way to that All-Star honor after a decade's time. But if things keep trending in the current direction, it'll be extremely hard to keep him out of those conversations as a top reserve candidate in the backcourt.

If able to do so, Murray can officially axe the discussion of whether he's a late bloomer in the season and add that long-awaited All-Star to his resume; even though for Dudley, he's never seen the Nuggets guard as one to start the year too slow at all.

“They say historically that he’s started slow. haven’t been here. I haven’t seen it," Dudley said of Murray. "Anytime I’ve played against him or coached against him, he never started slow against us. But I just think it’s a testament to the summer work he’s done. You can tell by his body."

Murray, who's already won a Western Conference Player of the Week this season, has cemented himself as one of the top-performing guards in the league for this season, and if that production's sustainable, it could lead to not only an appearance in the All-Star Game, but a deep run into the season for the Nuggets.

