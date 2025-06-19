Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Pairs Giannis Antetokounmpo With $179 Million Star, Celtics Send Guard to Nuggets
Early into the 2025 NBA offseason, there have been rumblings about the Milwaukee Bucks and superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially parting ways. However, as we get deeper into the offseason, that scenario seems more and more unlikely.
Instead, the Bucks are more likely to bolster their roster to continue to build around Antetokounmpo, especially with star point guard Damian Lillard likely out for the 2025-26 season with an Achilles injury.
However, the Bucks have limited assets, making it a challenge to find valuable pieces to put alongside their two-time NBA MVP.
The Bucks could look to pry a star away from the Denver Nuggets, a franchise that could also be looking to shake things up after their second consecutive second-round playoff exit.
In this three-team trade proposal, the Bucks would add sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr., while the Nuggets get one of the league's top guard defenders in Jrue Holiday to help the Boston Celtics save money.
Denver Nuggets receive: Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Michael Porter Jr., Dario Saric
Boston Celtics receive: Kyle Kuzma, Hunter Tyson, 2031 protected first-round pick (via MIL)
Of course, this is just a general framework for a deal, but it helps out all three teams with what they are trying to do. With talks of Antetokounmpo possibly leaving Milwaukee, the Bucks have to show their superstar that they are still trying to win, so acquiring an expensive star in Porter Jr. to give him more offensive help would do just that, especially if they can get off of Kyle Kuzma in the process.
The Celtics, as many know, are looking to save some money this summer, and Jrue Holiday is the most likely candidate to be dealt. Boston may not want to touch Kuzma, but he is a cheaper option that can help fill their wing depth while Jayson Tatum is injured.
The Nuggets may want to get more in return for Porter Jr., but they get some much-needed depth and defensive help in Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis to give three-time MVP Nikola Jokic an improved lineup.