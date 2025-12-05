Wild NBA Mock Trade Pairs Giannis Antetokounmpo With Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets are off to a 15-6 start in their 2025-26 campaign, as their star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are doing what they can to get this team ready for a potential championship run. However, what if this Nuggets team could pair three-time MVP Nikola Jokic with one of the best players on the planet, Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Antetokounmpo is reportedly evaluating his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, and if the two-time MVP is on the move, there is no reason for the Nuggets not to explore that opportunity.

There is a wild trade idea that could send Antetokounmpo to Denver, although it would be a risk for both sides.

The trade proposal

Nuggets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, Peyton Watson, two first-round picks

Dec 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

On the surface, this seems like a lot to give up for the Nuggets, but it is a rare opportunity to have the chance to pair two MVPs in a frontcourt. Of course, losing Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson, especially, would hurt the Nuggets, but a trio of Jokic, Antetokounmpo, and Murray seems unstoppable.

For the Bucks, this deal gives them a chance to stay somewhat competitive in the Eastern Conference with a duo of high-level starters in Gordon and Johnson, as well as a young stud in Watson. And, of course, they get some draft capital, which is necessary in any potential Antetokounmpo deal.

Just in: Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis have started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about the two-time NBA MVP's future – and discussing whether his best fit is staying or elsewhere, sources tell ESPN. A resolution is expected in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/NfrpL2Ffvr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2025

Why the Nuggets might say no, but why they shouldn't

There is a good chance that the Nuggets would not even entertain an Antetokounmpo trade, simply because they want to see how far they can go with their current group.

Before they caught the injury bug, the Nuggets were sitting comfortably in second place in the West, and Gordon's absence, especially, has shown how important he is to their operation. Throwing out the chemistry that Gordon has with Jokic just to take a chance on an experiment with Antetokounmpo could factor into their thought process. On the other hand, it is Giannis Antetokounmpo we are talking about.

How many teams in NBA history have paired two MVP winners in their prime? Jokic and Antetokounmpo are two completely different players, which makes their fit together as teammates all the more intriguing. Opponents would not be able to game plan for the pair defensively, and offensively, they now have to worry about the former Defensive Player of the Year to make up for Jokic's lapses.

Sure, this specific trade might be a "no" for both teams, but it could be worth it for the Nuggets to explore the possibility of adding the disgruntled Bucks star.

