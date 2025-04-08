Breaking: Denver Nuggets Fire Head Coach Michael Malone
With just three games left in the regular season, the Denver Nuggets sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record, led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
While the Nuggets have had an incredible 2024-25 campaign, they have fallen into a four-game losing streak and are slipping as the postseason quickly approaches. In a shocking turn of events, though, the Nuggets made one of their biggest decisions in franchise history.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Denver Nuggets have parted ways with head coach Michael Malone on Tuesday.
Malone has spent the last ten seasons as the head coach of the Nuggets, becoming the winningest coach in franchise history, and even led the team to their first-ever NBA championship in 2023.
Malone and the Nuggets have reached 46+ wins in each of the last eight seasons, including three 50+ win campaigns. With just three games left in the regular season and the Nuggets just 1.5 games behind the third-place Los Angeles Lakers, this move is a complete shocker.
With Malone out as Denver's head coach, David Adelman will take over for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Adelman has been Malone's assistant in Denver for the past eight years, but will now get the opportunity to prove himself as the leader on the Nuggets' sideline.
This is a shocking move for the Nuggets, who are in contention for another NBA title with the postseason right around the corner, but they must have felt the move could not wait until the offseason.