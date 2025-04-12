Inside The Nuggets

Breaking: Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History Nuggets vs Grizzlies

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic made NBA history against the Memphis Grizzlies

Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have had an interesting 2024-25 season, capped off by firing head coach Michael Malone with just a few games left in the regular season, but one thing has stayed consistent: Nikola Jokic.

Jokic has already won three of the past four NBA MVP awards, and while Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will likely prevent him from getting another this year, the Nuggets superstar is having a historic season.

Entering Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jokic was averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game with efficient 57.5/41.4/80.8 shooting splits. Now, in Friday's game, Jokic has officially made history.

Jokic has officially become the first center in NBA history to average a triple-double in a season.

Through three quarters of Friday's game, the Nuggets trailed by three points, but Jokic put together another incredible performance. In 31 minutes, Jokic recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals on 7-12 shooting from the field and 1-1 from beyond the arc.

Jokic is undoubtedly the best player in the world, and is starting to creep into all-time conversations. Becoming the first center in league history to average a triple-double is absurd, and joins teammate Russell Westbrook and Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only other players to reach this feat.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and center Nikola Jokic (15)
Feb 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jokic, 30, has already cemented himself as a Hall of Famer, especially after leading the Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023 and winning Finals MVP. The former second-round pick has reached unbelievable heights, and this season is another incredible example of his greatness.

