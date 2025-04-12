Breaking: Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History Nuggets vs Grizzlies
The Denver Nuggets have had an interesting 2024-25 season, capped off by firing head coach Michael Malone with just a few games left in the regular season, but one thing has stayed consistent: Nikola Jokic.
Jokic has already won three of the past four NBA MVP awards, and while Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will likely prevent him from getting another this year, the Nuggets superstar is having a historic season.
Entering Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jokic was averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game with efficient 57.5/41.4/80.8 shooting splits. Now, in Friday's game, Jokic has officially made history.
Jokic has officially become the first center in NBA history to average a triple-double in a season.
Through three quarters of Friday's game, the Nuggets trailed by three points, but Jokic put together another incredible performance. In 31 minutes, Jokic recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals on 7-12 shooting from the field and 1-1 from beyond the arc.
Jokic is undoubtedly the best player in the world, and is starting to creep into all-time conversations. Becoming the first center in league history to average a triple-double is absurd, and joins teammate Russell Westbrook and Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only other players to reach this feat.
Jokic, 30, has already cemented himself as a Hall of Famer, especially after leading the Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023 and winning Finals MVP. The former second-round pick has reached unbelievable heights, and this season is another incredible example of his greatness.