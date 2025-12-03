Nuggets List Four Starters on Injury Report Before Pacers Game

The Denver Nuggets have been very banged up recently, playing without a pair of starters after Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun each went down with injuries.

Now, heading into their matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday to kick off a four-game road trip, the Nuggets have added a couple of other starters to their injury report.

Nuggets release loaded injury report

Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

To no surprise, the Nuggets have ruled out Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), and Julian Strawther (lower back injury management) against the Pacers, but have also listed Nikola Jokic (left wrist sprain) as probable and Jamal Murray (right ankle sprain) as questionable.

Of course, Jokic's probable status is a great sign, but if they have to play without Braun, Gordon, and Murray, they could be in trouble. When Murray exited their last game with an ankle injury, Denver's offense struggled, and that is likely what would happen if he had to miss an entire game.

Murray has missed just one other game this season, and that was actually in their first matchup against the Pacers, which resulted in a 17-point win for the Nuggets.

Even against a struggling Pacers team, however, it would be hard for the Nuggets to compete with four injured starters, but at least Jokic's status should give the team hope.

Who's out for the Pacers?

Oct 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Pacers are also dealing with some significant injuries, which have led to their low 4-17 record through 21 games this season. Most notably, the Pacers continue to play without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who remains sidelined for Wednesday's game as he recovers from a right Achilles tendon tear.

The Pacers have also ruled out Obi Toppin (right foot stress reaction), Aaron Nesmith (left knee MCL sprain), Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction), and Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain), while listing Johnny Furphy (left ankle sprain) as questionable.

Of course, the Pacers are a much different team without Haliburton on the floor, and that has shown drastically this season, but they still have some weapons to make life difficult for the Nuggets on Wednesday.

The Nuggets and Pacers are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. MT in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

