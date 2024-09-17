Carmelo Anthony's Son Makes Honest Statement on Bryce James
There's no denying it anymore, the future of the NBA is now. LeBron James is 39 years old, Carmelo Anthony is retired from the league, Bronny James is in on the Lakers, and now stories are being crafted around Kiyan Anthony and Bryce James.
During an episode of Overtime's "The Kiyan Anthony Show" Kiyan opened up about his rivalry with Bryce James and spoke very candidly of him. At one point, Kiyan compared Bryce to his father LeBron James.
"He's a sharpshooter, he can really shoot," Anthony said. "When he gets hot, he really don't miss. He bouncy. He more bouncier than me, I ain't even going to lie. I'm not even going to say it looks like his pops, but it kinda do look like his pops when he dunk a little bit. We basically grew up together even though he lived in LA, but that's really like family. That's like my cousin."
Kiyan compared his relationship with Bryce to what his father Carmelo has with his friend LeBron. While there are some differences between the two, Kiyan believes that the media is trying to drive a wedge between him and Bryce, similar to what they did with LeBron and Carmelo.
"My pops and his pops played together on the Lakers," Anthony said. "It was a little different situation, because they wasn't rivals, they was really best friends, but the media always going to make it seem like they got something against each other. It's not similar with me and Bryce, but everybody just want one of us to be like, 'I'm way better than him.' We would never say that about each other. We just go out there and compete."
Both Kiyan Anthony and Bryce James are 17 years old. While it seems like the two are very young, in the near future both of them will likely be NBA prospects. Before fans know it, these two young aspiring players will be in the league.