Championship Contending Team Interested in Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook is one of the top remaining free agents available. He opted out of his player option with the Denver Nuggets to explore his options, and he has yet to sign more than a full week after free agency opened. He can still contribute to a winning team, as we saw with the Nuggets this season, but there hasn't been a lot of noise around where Westbrook could end up.
Some early reports indicated that he wanted to be closer to his family in Los Angeles, but the Lakers probably aren't interested in a reunion, and the Clippers are more dialed in on Bradley Beal once he's bought out of his contract in Phoenix.
However, a new opportunity has possibly emerged for the former NBA MVP, as Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has reported to keep an eye on the Milwaukee Bucks as a fit.
"In recent days, another team has suddenly emerged as a possible suitor for Westbrook: the Milwaukee Bucks. The expectation surrounding the Bucks is that they will be utilizing one of their final roster spots to add extra guard depth after bringing back Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins in free agency. Given Westbrook's athleticism and speed, he would be an ideal fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo on a Bucks team that likes to push the pace in transition.”
The Bucks shocked the NBA when they waived Damian Lillard, who will be recovering from a torn Achilles all year. Their options on the perimeter are lackluster, at best, and they could use someone with Westbrook's intensity, who could easily match Antetokounmpo's. The spacing wouldn't be great, but they would be able to run as fast as any team in the NBA.
