New Report Alleges Unexpected Truth on Controversial Nuggets Trade
The ongoing saga between the Denver Nuggets and Greek club Panathinaikos regarding the rights of Jonas Valanciunas has taken another strange turn. The two teams have been in a standoff since Denver acquired Valanciunas from Sacramento last week, as the Lithuanian center was reportedly committed to making a move overseas.
The latest from Athens-based SDNA Sports suggests that there's one specific culprit to blame for the miscommunication between parties. Panathinaikos reportedly had a promise from Valanciunas' agent that Denver would release Valanciunas, which Josh Kroenke and the Nuggets front office clearly never had any intention of doing.
"(Panathinaikos) had the guarantee from the Lithuanian player’s agent—who is not actively involved in the player’s NBA team negotiations—that Denver would definitely release him," the report said. "Following Panathinaikos’ urging, and in order not to provoke the NBA—and specifically the Nuggets—they avoided creating much publicity and crowds upon Valančiūnas’ arrival at the last moment."
The report also indicated that the Greek club isn't going to pursue Valanciunas' rights if the Nuggets don't plan on releasing him, so much as to not provoke the multi-billion dollar franchise and the NBA as a whole, and that the organization was shocked to learn Kroenke had not been informed.
"Panathinaikos has never acted abruptly not even with financially struggling Greek teams; it would be absurd to do so with a giant like Denver and a billionaire owner like Kroenke. (They were) shocked when they realized that Kroenke was not informed about the matter; under these circumstances, it’s not surprising the Nuggets became angry and took the Lithuanian agent’s handling as disrespect."
Given the latest information, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Valanciunas doesn't end up in Denver at this point. Valanciunas has averaged 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds in 13 NBA seasons, and the Lithuanian center has had a successful international career as well as a three-time FIBA gold medalist and two-time FIBA Young Player of the Year award winner.
