Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves Showing Interest in Same Player

This player is drawing interest from two Western Conference contenders

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; General wide view during game seven between the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
With the NBA's new CBA making roster building even more difficult, the draft has never been more important for teams trying to improve their roster on the margins. This is especially true for teams with limited flexibility to improve their roster in free agency, as drafting well can often be the difference between a good and great roster.

For the Denver Nuggets, they are one of the contenders who have had recent success finding unexpected rotation players in the draft, and they will look to do so again with their 28th and 56th overall selections this year.

In a recent Instagram story post, Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson revealed he had a pre-draft workout with the Nuggets:

Familiar with Denver, having played his college basketball not far from where the Nuggets play their home games, this had to be a cool experience for Simpson. Also drawing interest from other teams around the league, Simpson worked out for the Minnesota Timberwolves as well:

The Timberwolves of course eliminated Denver in the Western Conference Semi-Finals before falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. In a similar position to the Nuggets, the Timberwolves already have most of their rotation set, and would be looking to improve on the margins in the 2024 draft.

This should be a big offseason for a lot of teams.

