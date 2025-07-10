Denver Nuggets Announce Signing Ex-Mavericks, Knicks Guard
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the most active teams so far in the 2025 NBA offseason, making some big moves in free agency and on the trade market.
The Nuggets have traded Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson, traded Dario Saric to the Sacramento Kings for Jonas Valanciunas, and signed veteran guard Bruce Brown for a reunion, but another move has been heavily underrated.
The Nuggets signed free agent guard Tim Hardaway Jr., a much-needed offensive-minded depth piece for Denver.
On Thursday, the Nuggets made the signing official by announcing their newest member of the team.
"The Denver Nuggets have signed free agent guard/forward Tim Hardaway Jr. to a contract, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Ben Tenzer and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Jonathan Wallace announced today...
"Hardaway Jr. will wear #10 for the Nuggets," the Denver Nuggets announced.
Hardaway Jr., 33, spent last season with the Detroit Pistons, averaged 11.0 points in 28.0 minutes per game, but was much more productive in his time with the Dallas Mavericks. Through six seasons in Dallas, Hardaway Jr. averaged 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game with 41.7/37.3/80.5 shooting splits.
Hardaway Jr. started his NBA career with the New York Knicks after being drafted 24th overall in 2013, but is now on his way to the fifth team of his career. The son of Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway, a former Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors star, gets a great opportunity in Denver to compete for a championship.