Nuggets’ David Adelman Stands by Cam Johnson Amid Slow Start
During the Denver Nuggets' season opener loss vs. the Golden State Warriors, it wasn't the most highlight-worthy performance for Cam Johnson in his first fame in the Mile High.
In 32 minutes, Johnson put together just five points in the Nuggets' opener, shooting just 2/8 from the field, shooting just 1/6 from deep in what would end up being an overtime loss for Denver, and an 0-1 start.
Far from the most ideal start for both Denver and Johnson, but as the Nuggets continue to get adjusted to their new-look unit with the veteran forward in the mix, head coach David Adelman remains confident that the shots will connect sooner rather than later.
"For Cam, like everybody else, we don't have training camp. I keep saying this. We have travel days, we don't practice, we fake it. You know, it really isn't camp. And so the first 10 games of the season is another, part of his growth with this unit."
"And for me, getting used to where's he comfortable with our guys, ATOs he's comfortable with, ways to get him involved, where it's not just in the flow. There's things we can call for him to make sure he gets the ball and feels comfortable."
"The shot's gonna fall with Cam. He's got really good looks. We know what he is. And I think I'll mix him up with a second unit, too, as the year goes on, you know, let him play with a different unit, because that's the beauty of Cam, that he can play a lot of different spots, and just be part of your offense. Good things ahead for Cam."
David Adelman Remains Confident in Cam Johnson
It's a marathon of a season, not a sprint. So to panic on one bad night of shooting from Johnson would be premature.
Johnson, a career 39% shooter, is bound to have nights where the shots aren't falling, even as a consistent shooter from range. And when factoring in his first game in a brand-new Nuggets system, his first regular-season game since March, while facing a tough matchup against the Golden State Warriors, it's easy to see how the beginning of his tenure with Denver might start a bit slower than expected.
Adelman isn't panicking, and won't be for the next few games of the season, even if the shooting efficiency continues to go awry. The first ten games of the year can be a time for growth, figuring out the chemistry alongside his new teammates, and effectively up to speed for the type of player the Nuggets intended to bring in through their offseason swap with the Brooklyn Nets.
Time will tell when Johnson's shot will turn around, but for Adelman, it's a matter of not if, but when.
