Nikola Jokic Matches Oscar Robertson's Historic Mark in Nuggets-Warriors

With his triple-double tonight, Nikola Jokić has tied Oscar Robertson for the most career triple-doubles in regular-season openers with four.



Players with multiple triple-doubles in regular-season openers:

▪️ Nikola Jokić, 4

▪️ Oscar Robertson, 4

▪️ Magic Johnson, 2

