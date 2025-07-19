Denver Nuggets May Have Found a Hidden NBA Gem

Curtis Jones 2025 NBA Summer League Stats



— 5 GP (1 start)

— 20 MPG

— 14.6 PPG (lead team)

— 4.4 RPG

— 3.8 APG

— 46.7% 3PT (14/30)

— 54.9% FG (28/51)



If there’s a way to make a name for yourself as a rookie — this is a great way to do it.



