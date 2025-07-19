Denver Nuggets May Have Found a Hidden NBA Gem
The Denver Nuggets wrapped up their 2025 NBA Summer League action on Friday with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Lakers, winning 106-84. The Nuggets finished their time in Las Vegas with a 2-3 record, but effectively used the time to develop their young guys, and even found an unexpected standout.
In Friday's win, the Nuggets were led by 24-year-old guard Curtis Jones, an undrafted rookie. Jones dropped 22 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and two steals on 9-16 shooting from the field and 4-9 from three-point range.
Jones, a 6-foot-4 guard, flew under the radar during the NBA Draft process, but got picked up by the Nuggets' Summer League squad and ended up leading the team in scoring. Through five appearances, Jones averaged 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while impressively shooting 54.9% from the field and 46.7% from beyond the arc.
The Nuggets seemed to have found a hidden gem in the former Iowa State star, but it now comes down to whether or not they offer him a contract to stay in Denver. After Friday's 22-point outing, Jones talked about how important his three-point shooting ability will be as he looks for an NBA opportunity.
"Very important. Every team needs shooters. That's a big part of basketball. I think that's a big trait that I bring to any team," Jones said.
Nuggets fans have been calling for the franchise to at least give him a two-way contract to keep with the franchise, but if they do not offer, he should not have much trouble finding an opportunity elsewhere after showing out in Las Vegas.